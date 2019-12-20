Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Buy

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

BANF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $561,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370 over the last 90 days. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,693,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,030 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 13.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 501,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

