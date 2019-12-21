$0.31 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRI shares. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $73.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,572,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,691 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $35,738,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 487,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,453,000 after acquiring an additional 260,958 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 798,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 169.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 241,968 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

