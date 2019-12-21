$0.43 EPS Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,717.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 75.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $427.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

