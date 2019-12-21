$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. AGNC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

AGNC opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.70%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after buying an additional 2,995,801 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,236,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,901,000 after buying an additional 2,340,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 101.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,855,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after buying an additional 1,440,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 27.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,390,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,483,000 after buying an additional 1,369,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

