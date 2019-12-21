$0.70 EPS Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $396,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

