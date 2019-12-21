$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.94. Timken posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Timken from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,481,089.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. Timken has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.