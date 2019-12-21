$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Aaron’s reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAN. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Aaron’s by 1,153.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

