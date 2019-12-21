Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.96. The company has a market capitalization of $281.97 million and a P/E ratio of 21.34.

In related news, insider Stephen Souchon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £61,750 ($81,228.62).

About Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

