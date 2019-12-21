Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.14.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $158.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

