AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.61

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $6.34. AGF Management shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 55,165 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $498.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.