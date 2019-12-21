Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGIO. Guggenheim upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.18.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein acquired 8,064 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,577. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse acquired 40,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

