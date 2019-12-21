Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AKBA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 82,800 shares of company stock worth $288,554. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 303,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

