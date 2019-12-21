Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of AKRO opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $14,578,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

