Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.80. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 2,684 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a market cap of $94.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

In other news, Director Peter D. Aquino bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 420,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

