Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alerus Finl Cp.

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.45 million.

DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alerus Finl Cp in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Alerus Finl Cp stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06. Alerus Finl Cp has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

