Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.86. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,750.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

