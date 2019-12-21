Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.51

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.51 and traded as high as $24.76. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 3,237 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,787 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,180 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

