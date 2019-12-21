Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.50. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.