Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $176.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $159.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALNY. Nomura set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $125.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

