Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.79. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE ADC opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $56.46 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,839,000 after buying an additional 421,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,820,000 after buying an additional 727,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 257.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

