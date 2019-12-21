Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.79. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE ADC opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $56.46 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,839,000 after buying an additional 421,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,820,000 after buying an additional 727,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 257.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.