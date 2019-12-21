Analysts Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold also posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

AUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.88. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

