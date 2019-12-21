Anchor Price Down 0.5% This Week (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $28,085.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00010969 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01215286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026773 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119233 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,303,774 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

