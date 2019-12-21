Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $33.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Also, COO Pascal Deschatelets sold 42,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $1,053,857.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,007. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $169,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

