Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

