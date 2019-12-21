Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Shares Up 10.4%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) shares shot up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54.50 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.70), 11,188,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Appreciate Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a market cap of $101.56 million and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Appreciate Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other Appreciate Group news, insider Laura Carstensen bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £17,150 ($22,559.85).

Appreciate Group Company Profile (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

