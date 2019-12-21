Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AQST. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

AQST stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $105,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

