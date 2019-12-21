ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.56

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $5.60. ASE Technology shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 14,848 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.94.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1,219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $55,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,512,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

