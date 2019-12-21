Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $26.88 million and $21.64 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

