Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $10,362.68 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,365.42.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $16,711.41.

On Friday, December 6th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $2,582.58.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $2,554.20.

On Monday, December 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 947 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $2,556.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 938 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523.22.

On Monday, November 25th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 538 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,377.28.

On Friday, November 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 100 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $260.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,296 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $11,856.96.

NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $2.89 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth about $302,000.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

