Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.70. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 778 shares traded.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKJ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey in the second quarter valued at $251,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Bancorp of New Jersey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp of New Jersey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bancorp of New Jersey during the third quarter worth about $600,000.

Bancorp of New Jersey Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

