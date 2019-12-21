Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Bandwidth stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 66.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

