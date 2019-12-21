Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $671.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $867,369. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,718,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 44.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.