Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $209.91

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $209.91 and traded as high as $225.61. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $224.89, with a volume of 190,968 shares.

BRK.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.19.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.43. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

