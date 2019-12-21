BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

BGCP opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.44. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

