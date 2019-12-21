BidaskClub Downgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.09.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

