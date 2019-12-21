BidaskClub Lowers Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

STMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

STMP stock opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $207.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 555.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 85.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 13.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

