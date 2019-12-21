BidaskClub Upgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

AMOT stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In related news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $252,686.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,489,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,615 shares of company stock worth $3,557,934. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

