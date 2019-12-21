BidaskClub Upgrades Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

AINV stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

