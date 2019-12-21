BidaskClub Upgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $50.24.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $625,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,744,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

