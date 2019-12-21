BidaskClub Upgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Insmed and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of INSM opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Insmed has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,287,000 after purchasing an additional 896,047 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Insmed by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,748,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after buying an additional 577,884 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $26,785,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 984,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 69,468 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

