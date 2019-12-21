BidaskClub Upgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BSRR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $448.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,162 shares of company stock valued at $363,809 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth $345,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 153,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

