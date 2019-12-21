Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

BPTH opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $73.52.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

