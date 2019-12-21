BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin Sells 1,000,000 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,000,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $6,320,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,793,757 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $10,583,166.30.

On Friday, November 15th, Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $13,325,707.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. Analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 155,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

