Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $342.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In other news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 645,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 59,408 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,387,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

