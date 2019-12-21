Blockpass (PASS) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $287,202.00 and $6,297.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

