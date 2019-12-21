Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.48, for a total value of $3,684,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Beer alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $3,677,700.00.

On Monday, December 16th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $3,713,200.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, C James Koch sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.23, for a total value of $2,801,610.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, C James Koch sold 4,481 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,792,400.00.

On Monday, October 14th, C James Koch sold 2,519 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00.

On Friday, October 11th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $2,800,420.00.

On Monday, October 7th, C James Koch sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.45, for a total transaction of $383,450.00.

On Friday, October 4th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.55, for a total transaction of $2,628,850.00.

Shares of SAM opened at $377.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $230.93 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim set a $462.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.56.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.