Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,758,000 after purchasing an additional 567,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 59.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,462,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,469,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,642,000 after buying an additional 212,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,299,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,098,000 after buying an additional 214,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,905,000 after buying an additional 665,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

AEO opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.