Brokerages Anticipate HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to Post $0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. HB Fuller posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $725.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,541,963.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,646.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,484 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 283.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 259,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,399,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after buying an additional 185,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HB Fuller by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HB Fuller by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 81,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUL opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

