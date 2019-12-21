Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 203.21% and a negative net margin of 260.92%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. ValuEngine cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

