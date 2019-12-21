Brokerages Expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. Entegris has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.31.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.